Mike Vrabel issued a number of punishing hits over the course of his 14-year NFL career.

Unfortunately for the Titans head coach, he found himself on the receiving end last weekend.

With his focus fixated on what appears to be the video board, Vrabel opened himself up to a surprise shot from a referee. The official, who was streaming down the sideline as he followed the play, barreled into Vrabel and knocked him right over.

You can check out the sequence here, as seen on the latest edition of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.”

Despite the embarrassing moment, Vrabel surely left M&T Bank Stadium excited as ever as Tennessee took down the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. But to avoid history repeating itself, Vrabel probably should keep his head on a swivel Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium where the Titans will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images