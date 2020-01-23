Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s always a special moment anytime an athlete is inducted into their respective Hall of Fame.

And things were no different when it came to Derek Jeter.

The former New York Yankees shortstop got the call of a lifetime Tuesday, becoming just one of two players elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. The moment he received the call was caught on camera and, well, it’s pretty special.

Check it out, via The Players’ Tribune:

A phone call 25 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/hy5cfeuCAr — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 22, 2020

You don’t have to a Yankees fan to love this moment.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images