Well, it’s finally here.

If you follow Antonio Brown on either Twitter or Instagram, you know the free agent receiver has been “making music” — or something — for the past few months. He’s shared videos with DJ Khaled and Sean Kingston, among others, and has been spending a ton of time with Stephanie Acevedo, someone who apparently sings and stuff.

And, Sunday night, Brown at long lats shared the music video for “Whole Lotta Money,” his first single. As you probably expected, the song and the video both are really, really bad.

(Warning: Everything in the video below is NSFW.)

We’ll give Brown credit for one thing: The “whole lotta money” refrain is a bit of an earworm. Then again, “Baby Shark” is one of the catchiest songs of all time.

As for Brown’s NFL career, it remains to be seen whether it ever will resume. The troubled receiver hasn’t played since the New England Patriots released him in September.

