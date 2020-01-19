Well, that was fast.
The Bruins didn’t waste any time drawing first blood Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Patrice Bergeron won the opening faceoff at PPG Paints Arena, and after three tape-to-tape passes, the puck ended up back on the stick of Boston’s first-line center, who wristed a shot past Penguins goalie Matt Murray to give the B’s a 1-0 lead just 11 seconds into the contest.
Patrice Bergeron doesn't like to be "fashionably late".
11 seconds in… pic.twitter.com/A5LFfnmGPT
— NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2020
The visitors doubled their lead less than two minutes later when Anders Bjork took a Charlie Coyle pass in stride and roofed one over Murray’s glove-side shoulder.
MAKE IT ✌️IN ✌️MINUTES FOR THE @NHLBruins! pic.twitter.com/EkUxGqnHBh
— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 19, 2020
Tough to ask for a better start to a game than that.
Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images