The Chiefs found themselves in an unfamiliar situation when the Texans jumped out to a 24-point lead after the first quarter of last Sunday’s AFC divisional-round game.

But Kansas City completed the historic comeback over Houston to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and the Chiefs had seven consecutive scoring drives to erase the deficit.

But the QB did more than just etch his name into the NFL history books at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes was mic’d up during the game and was caught giving his teammates a NSFW speech to fire them up after going down 24-0.

“Let’s do something special,” he said. ‘They’re already counting us the (expletive) out.”

"Let’s do something special. They’re already counting us the f–k out." – @PatrickMahomes on the sideline down 24-0 Chiefs dropped 41 points unanswered after. That fire 🔥 (via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/tKmz7VLbSA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 14, 2020

Mahomes and Co. certainly did something special and now are just one win away from a trip to Miami to fight for the Lombardi Trophy.

