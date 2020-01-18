We know Boston Red Sox players can see ball, hit ball, catch ball, but can they truly ball out?
The answer to that question is a resounding “yes.”
While in Springfield, Mass., for the annual Winter Weekend, some Red Sox players took a trip to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The group, which included Rafael Devers, Ryan Brasier and Xander Bogaerts, among others, took time putting up shots, using a simulator and playing arcade games.
Watch the local baseball team hit the hardwood in the video below:
Quick detour to the Basketball Hall of Fame! #SoxWinterWeekend pic.twitter.com/n3Z7MLFr1o
— Red Sox (@RedSox) January 18, 2020
You’re a natural, Mike Chavis.
