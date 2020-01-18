Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We know Boston Red Sox players can see ball, hit ball, catch ball, but can they truly ball out?

The answer to that question is a resounding “yes.”

While in Springfield, Mass., for the annual Winter Weekend, some Red Sox players took a trip to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The group, which included Rafael Devers, Ryan Brasier and Xander Bogaerts, among others, took time putting up shots, using a simulator and playing arcade games.

Watch the local baseball team hit the hardwood in the video below:

Quick detour to the Basketball Hall of Fame! #SoxWinterWeekend pic.twitter.com/n3Z7MLFr1o — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 18, 2020

You’re a natural, Mike Chavis.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images