Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As if NFL quarterbacks weren’t already aware of his skill, Stephon Gilmore put together more tape.

The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl cornerback took part in the first-ever ‘Thread the Needle’ challenge during the NFL’s Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday night. And to no surprise, he finished with two interceptions.

Gilmore and fellow AFC defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers combined to intercept three passes against NFC quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins. It wasn’t enough though as the NFC still earned the win.

Gilmore recorded an interception against both Wilson and another Cousins.

You can watch it here:

🚨 NEW EVENT ALERT 🚨 QBs vs. DBs in "Thread the Needle" 🎯🎯🎯 📺: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN pic.twitter.com/uYqtrUCa2i — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2020

Gilmore also took place in the dodgeball challenge, which the AFC won to propel them to the overall victory in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Gilmore and Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater will play for the AFC in the Pro Bowl on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Orlando.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images