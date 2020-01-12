Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Derrick Henry can do it all.

The Titans running back ran all over the Ravens through the first three quarters in Tennessee’s AFC Divisional Round game against Baltimore on Saturday night. But he added some salt to the wound when he completed a pass for a touchdown.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was in for Ryan Tannehill on the play. However, Henry received the snap, took a few steps toward the end zone before leaping up and throwing the ball over a slew of Ravens defenders to a wide open Corey Davis.

It was pretty wild, check it out:

That also marked the first playoff touchdown pass from a running back since 1987.

The TD put the Titans up 21-6 in the third quarter with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line. And thanks to Henry’s 195 rushing yards on top of his touchdown pass, the Titans stunned the Ravens to stay in the fight for the Lombardi Trophy.

