On Jan. 22, 2003, the Boston Red Sox made a transaction that went under the radar when they signed David Ortiz.

Little did we know at the time that the signing would change Red Sox history forever.

Check out Ortiz’s first interview with NESN after he signed his contract with the Sox while playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

Watch highlights from the interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images