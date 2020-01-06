The Patriots’ season ended in heartbreaking fashion Saturday against the Tennessee Titans, but Brad Stevens offered up some kind words to some New England players.

The Boston Celtics head coach is in the nation’s capital as he and the C’s prepare for their game against the Washington Wizards. Before tip-off at Capital One Arena, Stevens was asked about the Pats and said he reached out to some members of the team after the loss that ended their bid for a seventh Lombardi Trophy.

“I always tell them I just appreciate how much joy they’ve brought our family,” he said per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “… When you start talking about a disappointment or ups and downs and you’re talking about another 12-4 year, that’s pretty ridiculous.”

Leave it to Stevens to find the positive.

While New England’s season certainly didn’t end the way many fans would have liked and may feel like a lost season, the Patriots still finished 12-4 with a 42-year-old quarterback and a lack of weapons for him to find down the field.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images