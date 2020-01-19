The Boston Red Sox have a lot of questions surrounding them as they head into the 2020 season. But the biggest of them all is who will replace Alex Cora as manager?

Cora and the Sox mutually agreed to part ways Tuesday night. He was named in the Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s report regarding the 2017 sign stealing accusations against the Houston Astros. Cora, of course, was the bench coach for Houston that year.

Now Boston has a void to fill with spring training right around the corner. And Jerry Remy has a few ideas as to what the Red Sox should do.

“I’m a big fan of Ron Roenicke, I really am. I think he’s totally qualified for the job,” the Red Sox color analyst told NESN’s Tom Caron during Red Sox Winter Weekend in Springfield, Mass. “He’s been a manager in the past. He’s very level-headed, very smart. He was an incredible right-hand man for Alex Cora, he really was. I would like to see him certainly as a lead candidate for the job. … The other option would be something like … Jason Varitek. The setback there is that he hasn’t managed. But there’s a lot of guys who have started managing who have never managed before. And the key there is to get yourself a good bench coach. You really need an excellent bench coach. … I can’t imagine this team going into spring training without a manager. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 11, while the entire team will head to Florida on Feb. 16.

Will Roenicke or Varitek be named the next manager of the Red Sox? Only time will tell.

