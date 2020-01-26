A monumental decision awaits Tom Brady.

Brady in mid-March will officially become a free agent for the first time in his storied NFL career. Being able to hit the open market after the 2019 season apparently was “very important” to Brady, who reportedly is “prepared” to meet with other teams when the new league year begins.

Is fleeing Foxboro the right move for the 42-year-old, though? NFL.com’s Tom Blair argues staying with the Patriots would be Brady’s best course of action, but if the future Hall of Famer does elect to sign elsewhere, Blair thinks a team out west could be a good fit.

“OK, so, the most logical move is to stay right where he’s been since 2000,” Blair wrote. “Who better than the best coach of all time to help him become the first QB 43 or older to start more than six games, let alone win? And yet … rewatching Brady struggle to connect with N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu in gray, chilly Foxborough, I found myself yearning to target Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in the sun. Brady might have to overcome the discomfort of being a bridge QB, given that the Los Angeles Chargers would be smart to protect against Brady’s eventual retirement/ascension to Force Ghost status by also drafting a young prospect. And there is every chance things could get bumpy on a roster that, Allen and Williams aside, couldn’t elevate Philip Rivers to more than five wins in 2019. But if Brady decides to stretch his wings (or the Pats prove unwilling to pay him what he wants), why not go out in style — and, you know, warmth — in L.A.?”

Brady marching on in New England surely would make Robert Kraft a happy camper. The Patriots owner’s “hope and prayer” is for the six-time Super Bowl champion to stay put, and he recently revealed the franchise plans to keep Brady in the fold.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images