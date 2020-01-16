The New York Mets hired new manager Carlos Beltran immediately following the 2019 MLB season, now there are questions surrounding his future.
In the wake of the Houston Astros dismissing manager A.J. Hinch and the Boston Red Sox mutually parting ways with manager Alex Cora, many have asked if Carlos Beltran will still be the Mets manager in 2020. Beltran played in 129 games for the Astros during their 2017 World Series championship season.
Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe discusses the Mets and Beltran during The Story Behind The Story on NESN Sports Update, presented by Sullivan Tire. See what McWilliams had to say in the video above.
