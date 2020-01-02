Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand are having a stellar 2019-20 season for the Bruins. And that seemed to be a trend for the Boston duo for all of 2019.

Pastrnak already has 30 goals through the B’s first 41 games and has a shot at the coveted 50-goal mark for the first time since Cam Neely accomplished the feat during the 1993-94 season. Marchand has 20 tallies of his own and is just 16 away from last season’s total.

The Bruins may have closed out 2019 on a sour note after losing 3-2 in a shootout to the New Jersey Devils, but Pastrnak and Marchand were among the top goal scorers in the calendar year.

According to the NHL, the linemates each had 44 goals in 2019, tied for fourth-most with Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane and Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jake Guentzel.

Check out the full list below:

Marchand and Pastrnak look to add to their season totals and start 2020 off on the right foot when the Bruins welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to TD Garden on Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images