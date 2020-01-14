Brad Stevens has fallen back into the chasing pack, as far as Kendrick Perkins is concerned.

The former Boston Celtics center ranked the team’s current head coach No. 6 on his list of NBA Coach of the Year contenders roughly halfway through the 2019-20 regular season. Perkins shared his NBA coaching power rankings Tuesday via Twitter.

Stevens has led the Celtics to a 27-11 record, the second-best in the Eastern Conference and third-best in the NBA.

Perkins’ latest ranking makes us wonder whether the reality of the Celtics’ prowess has sunk in at Stevens’ expense. After all, Perkins declared Stevens the front-runner for the Coach of the Year award as recently as Dec. 21. The Celtics have gone 8-4 since then, a .667 winning percentage, so their results haven’t declined steeply enough to explain such a drop.

Perhaps Perkins has become more enamored with Donovan’s Oklahoma City Thunder, McMillan’s Indiana Pacers, Spoelstra’s Miami Heat, Snyder’s Utah Jazz and Nurse’s Toronto Raptors over the last four-plus weeks and has taken his critical eyes off of Stevens’ Celtics.

