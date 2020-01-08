Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? That appears to be the big question as the New England Patriots enter the offseason.

Jay Glazer weighed in on the debate Tuesday, noting things are different for Brady this time around.

“It’s different for Tom now than in any other year. He has total freedom because they can’t franchise tag him,” the FOX Sports NFL analyst said in his weekly “Ask Glazer” video. “So he’s a free agent, can’t franchise (tag) him. In the past, he’s done hometown discounts. I don’t know if he’s going to do that this time. I don’t think he’ll do that this time.”

As for the rumors currently circulating about Brady’s future, well, Glazer isn’t so sure about those either, although there’s one scenario he could see working out.

“People are trying to connect him (to) going with Josh McDaniels. Josh McDaniels has to go somewhere that doesn’t have a starting quarterback. The only place is the Carolina Panthers. I don’t see that happening.

“But then, do you look at a team like the Chargers that really wants to up that fan base? Why not go for a guy like him? Just make sure you have the weapons around him. If you have the weapons around Tom, he’s still obviously an elite quarterback. But I think the Patriots, they can have the inside track here by taking care of Tom. Give him what he deserves, he’s still elite. Folks, he’s still elite.”

