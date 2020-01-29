We saw a handful of Patriots players take a step up in the 2019 season.

Joe Thuney solidified his billing as one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL. Danny Shelton and Adam Butler, meanwhile, became legitimate forces in the middle of New England’s defense, providing strength in an area most thought would be a weakness for the team heading into the campaign.

But above all other players, ESPN believes cornerback J.C. Jackson “leveled up” the most for the Patriots this past season.

“The second-year player was second on the Patriots with five interceptions and 10 passes defended,” Mike Reiss wrote. “After filling in admirably for injured starter Jason McCourty down the homestretch, he has positioned himself well to be a permanent starter in 2020. Jackson made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and played well in his first season, but he took a decisive step up in 2019.”

Jackson can very much help his case by leveling up again in the 2020 campaign. The 24-year-old will hit restricted free agency at the conclusion of next season and could be in store for a nice payday.

