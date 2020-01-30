Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new Netflix docuseries detailing the life of Aaron Hernandez is ruffling the feathers of those who were closest to the late New England Patriots tight end.

Henandez’s former fianceé, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, and lawyer, Jose Baez, both have taken issue with the series “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” which began streaming Jan. 15. The series makes a number of allegations that have upset Hernandez’s loved ones, including claims about his sexuality and factors surrounding his 2017 death in a Massachusetts jail cell.

Hernandez’s death was ruled a suicide, and his brain was donated to Boston University’s CTE Center following his death. That’s when scientists discovered he had one of the worst cases of the disease they’d ever seen in a person his age.

Baez, who participated in the docuseries, noted that in an interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach that aired on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

“I think they’re trying to find a simple answer for a complex situation,” Baez said. “His health was a huge factor. I mean, I don’t understand why we need to search around for an answer as to why he committed suicide when he was at an advanced stage of a disease (CTE) where the primary symptom is suicide.”

Hernandez was 27.

Thumbnail photo via pool photo from Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via USA TODAY Sports Images