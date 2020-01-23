The New England Patriots added a familiar face to their coaching staff this week, reportedly hiring former NFL safety Vinnie Sunseri in an unspecified support role.

Sunseri spent three months on the Patriots’ 90-man roster and practice squad in 2016. During that time, he evidently made an impression on veteran New England safety Devin McCourty, who raved about the new hire during the latest episode of his “Double Coverage With the McCourty Twins” podcast.

“He was in New England while I was there, in the safety room,” McCourty said. “Very energetic, funny guy. All you New Englanders that watch this, you’re getting an energized guy, a that knows the game. He coached at Alabama. His dad (Sal Sunseri) is a coach, so he’s one of those kids that they say, ‘He’s a coach’s son.’ He understands technique.

“He understands leverage. He understands everything because he does it perfectly, and now he is also following in his dad’s steps. His older brother (Tino Sunseri) actually a coach, too, that was at Alabama. Vinnie was there in the spring and was hanging out with him. So I’m happy to see him in New England. I think he’ll be a very bright mind added to the coaching staff.”

After playing three seasons in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints, Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, the 26-year-old Sunseri joined Nick Saban’s Alabama staff as a graduate assistant. His father, who’s held numerous coaching positions at the collegiate and professional levels over the last 35 years, currently is the Crimson Tide’s linebackers coach.

More coaching announcements will be forthcoming for the Patriots, who must replace wide receivers coach/special teams coordinator Joe Judge and defensive line coach Bret Bielema after both left to take jobs with the New York Giants.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images