MIAMI — The Tom Brady rumor mill is churning at full speed as the start of NFL free agency nears.

As New England Patriots fans try to predict the 42-year-old quarterback’s next move, his real estate dealings have become a popular topic of conversation. Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are in the process of selling their Brookline, Mass., home, and reports circulated earlier this month that they’d moved into a house in Greenwich, Conn.

Those reports were disputed by NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, then confirmed by NFL Media’s Mike Giardi as speculation about Brady’s future continues to rage.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, a longtime teammate of Brady’s who also is set to hit free agency March 18, said fans shouldn’t put too much stock in these house-related rumors.

“I don’t know, man. It’s interesting,” McCourty said Thursday on Super Bowl LIV radio row when asked how Brady will handle this offseason. “I think everybody went crazy when his house is up for sale and he supposedly moved to Connecticut, but I’m like, ‘Connecticut’s still in New England, man. Everybody should relax.’ But it’ll be interesting to see.”

Another disputed report involved Brady buying a house in Las Vegas. On Thursday, a Tennessee Titans reporter relayed an unverified report that Brady toured a Nashville school with his son. The Titans and Raiders both are among the most likely suitors for the six-time Super Bowl champ. Expect to see a steady stream of similar speculation over the next six weeks.

McCourty said he’ll continue to have immense respect for Brady regardless of where he signs this offseason.

“I think for me, he’s been a great friend, teammate,” McCourty said. “I’ve learned a ton from him. So no matter what ends up happening, nothing will change for me as far as the respect and admiration I have towards him. I’m excited for him. You do something at a high level for 20 years, and now you have an opportunity to pick your destiny. We’ll see how it works out.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images