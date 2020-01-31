Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t expect the Miami Dolphins to enter the Tom Brady sweepstakes this offseason.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told reporters Friday that Miami, which is rebuilding under head coach Brian Flores, wouldn’t make much sense as a free agent destination for the 42-year-old quarterback.

I hear he’s going to be a free agent but we’re not allowed to talk to him until March. I don’t know why he would want to come to Miami as we are a rebuilding team. – Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on Tom Brady at Bloomberg Summit — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 31, 2020

Brady’s chances of joining the Dolphins already looked slim after Flores fired offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea after the season and replaced him with Chan Gailey. O’Shea spent a decade as the Patriots’ wide receivers coach and had been running New England’s offensive scheme in Miami.

Gailey has extensive experience working with journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who plans to remain with the Dolphins for the 2020 season while the team drafts and develops a young signal-caller. Miami went 5-11 this season but won four of its final eight games.

Brady is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career when the NFL league year opens March 18.

