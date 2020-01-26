Los Angeles seems to be receiving the most recognition as a potential landing spot for Tom Brady, but what about Las Vegas?

The 2020 season will mark the Raiders’ first in the Entertainment Capital of the World. Brady, of course, would help generate buzz, and even in the twilight years of his NFL career, he’s probably a better option than Derek Carr. Still, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho doesn’t believe it would be in the Black and Silver’s best interest to sign Brady this spring.

“I don’t like Tom Brady to Oakland. I’ve said it before, I will say it again,” Acho said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “They have a young, budding roster. Tom Brady is not a young, budding quarterback. You don’t want to pair an older Tom Brady with a bunch of young talent. You have him out here trying to teach 21-, 22-year-olds what routes to run and how to develop the offense that he wants to run. That’s not a matchup or a recipe for success.”

The Raiders’ young roster might be a deterrent for Brady as well. One has to imagine future Hall of Famer only is interested in playing for a legitimate Super Bowl contender at this stage in his career, and the Raiders don’t appear to be on the cusp of the big stage. A division title might even be out of the question, as the AFC West probably will be controlled by Kansas City as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center for the Chiefs.

Don’t tell all of this to Dana White, though. The UFC president believes the Brady-Raiders rumors actually have some merit.

