On the surface, Tom Brady’s Instagram post was simple: He thanked the fans, dropped a few inspirational nuggets and basically confirmed he intends to play football next season.

But context is key, and the situation surrounding the New England Patriots quarterback couldn’t be any more complicated.

Just ask Jason Whitlock, who believes Bill Belichick is the real “target” of the message Brady shared Wednesday on social media.

“Right now, (Brady’s) competing against Bill Belichick in a high-stakes game of Patriot Way chess,” Whitlock said on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “The Patriot Way pretty much dictates that Belichick move on from his 42-year-old quarterback — Belichick gets rid of players a year too soon rather than a year too late — but Brady already is a year or two past his expiration date and he allegedly wants to be paid next year like an in-your-prime superstar. Belichick allegedly wants to move on.

“Just four days after being eliminated from the playoffs, Brady is making it clear he doesn’t want to leave New England. Brady’s IG post, coupled with Robert Kraft’s statement that he prefer to re-sign Brady, puts a ton of pressure on Belichick. Belichick is the target of Brady’s post. It’s a sign that Brady isn’t gonna leave New England without a fight, without putting as much pressure as possible on his head coach. You would think these guys could agree to one more compromised contract.”

Today’s #Whitlogue: This time Brady’s never-say-die attitude may force Belichick to compromise his cutthroat values. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/q1VwfIFCqd — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 8, 2020

Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his NFL career, and it’s reasonable to wonder whether he’ll return to the Patriots.

The 42-year-old has spent his entire 20-year NFL career with New England, winning six Super Bowl titles, but there’s been speculation as to whether Belichick might prefer to move on from Brady despite Kraft’s “hope and prayer” that No. 12 remains with the organization in 2020.

It’s also possible Brady would welcome a new challenge with a new franchise, especially since he’s reportedly not open to accepting a hometown discount after years of taking team-friendly contracts. Perhaps that’s what Brady meant in his Instagram post by saying he has “more to prove.”

The only thing we know for sure is Brady’s future figures to be the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason, and we’re forced to read between the lines while trying to predict how the situation ultimately will be resolved.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images