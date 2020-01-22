Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown now is chief among the Boston Celtics’ walking wounded.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Wednesday afternoon the swingman will miss the team’s looming matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain, according to Boston.com. The Celtics had listed Brown as questionable Tuesday on their injury report, but his condition hasn’t improved to the point where he can participate in a pregame shoot-around or the contest itself.

Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown will not play tonight vs. Memphis. He did not go through shootaround, and his ankle is sore today. — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) January 22, 2020

Brown is averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.

He recently missed games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns due to a sprained thumb. However, he returned Monday to score 20 points in the Celtics’ 139-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown said after the game his thumb was hurting, but it’s his ankle that ultimately has sidelined him again.

Stevens also updated reporters on the status of Robert Williams, who has been out of action since early December due to a bone edema in his hip.

🚑 Brad Stevens on Robert Williams: "He is going to have another meeting and scan on February 4 and, at that point in time, we’ll know exactly, or have a better idea of return to play. But it wont be before All-Star break.” Williams ran a bit on Tuesday. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 22, 2020

Stevens’ latest update on Williams is similar to the one he gave last week, suggesting the second-year center’s comeback remains on course.

The Grizzlies-Celtics game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images