The national champion LSU Tigers reportedly received a visit from an unexpected guest early Tuesday morning.
Police reportedly made their way into LSU’s locker room as Ed Orgeron’s team celebrated its College Football Playoff National Championship Game win over Clemson, per AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. According to Casagrande, several players were smoking cigars inside the locker room, and police informed said players they would be subject to arrest if they didn’t put the cigars out.
One police officer, per Casagrande, gave the green light on smoke in the locker room, but the aforementioned officer stood firm in his stance. Ultimately no arrests were made.
The most noteworthy player with a cigar was quarterback Joe Burrow, who took the internet by storm via the photos of him with stogey in hand. It was a well-deserved celebration for the Heisman Trophy winner, who capped off a season for the ages by throwing for nearly 500 yards with five touchdowns.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images