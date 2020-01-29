Nick Wright believes keeping Tom Brady in New England is much easier said than done.

In fact, the “First Things First” co-host thinks that when you consider all of the boxes that need to be checked, retaining Brady might be too tall of a task for the Patriots.

“The problem for Tom is going to be this: they don’t have the ability, practically, to give him everything he wants,” Wright said Tuesday on FOX Sports 1. “When people talk about Tom going back to New England they say, ‘Well, they will get him a tight end this year. They will fix the offensive line issues. They will add a weapon on the outside.’ And oh yeah, by the way, he wants a raise. You can’t do all of those things.

“…He (Bill Belichick) took a running back (Sony Michel) in the first round for the first time in a decade the year before, took a receiver (N’Keal Harry) in the first round then traded a second-round pick for Mohamed Sanu. Do we think he’s now going to quadruple down on skill position, high draft picks or high free-agent acquisitions this offseason? I don’t. It would just be so out of his history. I understand the argument of ‘If they fix all of these things and give Brady this raise, then he should stay.’ But I don’t they’re going to be able to or (be) inclined to do all those things, which is why I think it does make sense for Tom to move on.”

Wright is correct in that the Patriots have quite a bit of work to do this offseason if they want to legitimately contend for a Super Bowl in the 2020 campaign. But as far as Brady’s future is concerned, is there a clear-cut landing spot out there that can meet all of the 42-year-old’s perceived desires? The teams generating the most buzz as possible fits — the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders, to name a few — all have their fair share of concerns as well to go on top of Brady needing to familiarize himself with a brand new organization and offensive system.

Brady, of course, should survey all of his options, but the grass might not be greener on the other side.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images