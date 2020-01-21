Nick Wright, one of the biggest Celtics haters around, has remained quiet all season as Boston has performed like one of the best teams in the NBA.

So, would he break his silence after the Celtics’ big win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday? Yes, but Celtics fans probably won’t like the results.

Wright insists the Celtics are nothing more than a spunky outfit, one which ultimately has no chance of beating the Milwaukee Bucks in the postseason. Despite that belief, Wright would love to see Boston reach the NBA Finals.

“Jaylen Brown, fresh off that big contract, playing very well this year,” Wright said during Tuesday’s “First Things First” episode on FOX Sports 1. “…We know exactly what the Celtics can be; the exact place they’ve been the last decade: a plucky overachiever that gets their fans excited only to lose in the conference finals, at best.

“Listen, I’m rooting for the Celtics to make the NBA Finals. It would be so much fun for LeBron to be able to sweep them out of the Finals.”

Here’s more from Wright:

"The Lakers played well for about 90 seconds and they were bad the rest of the way. … I'm not going to overreact, Lakers still have a 4-game cushion out West. The Celtics' ceiling is to be the 2nd best team in the Eastern Conference." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/lSg8eEJ9Mr — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 21, 2020

We’ll give Wright credit for one thing: He might be the most take-committed talking head in the business.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images