Terrell Owens recently floated a wild idea suggesting the Dallas Cowboys should pursue Tom Brady in free agency this offseason.

Owens made it clear he wasn’t knocking current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who remains without a contract extension, but that he simply wasn’t sure whether team owner Jerry Jones is sold on Prescott being the long-term answer in Dallas.

Shannon Sharpe explained Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he completely disagrees with Owens.

“I love T.O., but I’m gonna have to disagree with him. Because I think this is why you hired Mike McCarthy (as the Cowboys’ head coach) — you believe that you have the pieces in place right now to get to and contend for a Super Bowl,” Sharpe said. “And if you were to sign Brady and move on from Dak, that’s a short turn.”

.@ShannonSharpe on Terrell Owens saying the Cowboys should get Tom Brady: "I believe Brady can still play, but I don't think he's better than Dak is right now. Moving forward I have more confidence that Dak is going to be the better player." pic.twitter.com/RDxWO2XlsD — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 13, 2020

Prescott, a fourth-round pick in 2016, is coming off arguably his best season to date. He’s also turning just 27 years old in July, whereas Brady, who showed rather significant regression in 2019, will enter the 2020 campaign at age 43.

Opting for Brady over Prescott would require a leap of faith from the Cowboys, and it’s therefore hard to imagine that scenario playing out, especially if Dallas is confident it its ability to sign Prescott to a long-term deal in the coming months. Sharpe, for one, believes Prescott is better than Brady at this stage of their respective careers.

“I believe Brady can still play, but I don’t think he’s better than Dak is right now, and I don’t believe moving forward he would be better,” Sharpe said. “I’m not saying Dak’s gonna win six Super Bowls, but I’m saying moving forward, I have more confidence that Dak is going to be the better player than Tom Brady will be moving forward. Therefore, it makes no sense to me to make this decision.”

All told, Brady’s first foray into free agency will remain a hot-button topic for as long as he remains available on the open market.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images