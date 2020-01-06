Max Kellerman has been predicting for years that Tom Brady’s production would fall off “a cliff” in short order, so it’s not surprising the ESPN talking head believes the New England Patriots quarterback should retire in wake of Saturday’s wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.

Stephen A. Smith, however, finds that argument to be “asinine” and “ridiculous,” explaining Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” that Brady’s supporting cast failed him this season.

“Here’s the reality of the situation: It is blasphemous, it is hideous, it is very disrespectful what you have said to this man, and you owe this man an apology,” Smith told Kellerman, jokingly. “I want to state this for the record, that man Max Kellerman owes that damn Tom Brady an apology, OK? You see the weapons that this man was bereft of, that he had available to him. I’m going to remind you, reiterate, regurgitate this point that I’ve made on this show on many, many occasions, but I’m going to bring it up again: We have an individual in Antonio Brown, that was accused of what we all know he was accused of, and Tom Brady, with the beautiful wife and kids, invited this man into his home. That’s how desperate he was for receivers. He didn’t sit up there and say, ‘I want you in uniform.’ (He said), ‘I’m willing to give you room and board for free. Come on home.’

” … I understand the argument that everybody can’t be all-world,” Smith added. “But when you take into account that N’Keal Harry was a relative rookie, that Julian Edelman was never 100 percent this year and the other weapons simply weren’t there, what do you expect of this man to do? Now, if this man had an elevated level of weapons available to him and he looked this way, I’ve got no problems. But I don’t care if it’s Peyton Manning, to Johnny Unitas, to Brett Favre and beyond, I have never seen a quarterback throw to himself. The fact is he doesn’t have any help.”

Brady certainly regressed in his 20th NFL season — during which the Patriots went 12-4 and won the AFC East for the 11th consecutive year — and perhaps he’ll sign with a new team this offseason after becoming a free agent for the first time in his career.

Smith, unlike Kellerman, isn’t ready to write off the greatest quarterback in league history, though. Brady still seems to have some gas left in the tank, and the 2020 season could be the QB’s chance to have the last laugh at age 43.

“Hell no he shouldn’t retire. Hell no,” Smith said. “This man needs to come back and he needs to remind the world. … A lesser version of Tom Brady, with weapons, is still a top-10 quarterback in this league.”

