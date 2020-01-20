Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s time for more speculation about Tom Brady potentially joining the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest recently expressed confidence that Brady eventually will re-sign with New England. However, McGinest also isn’t afraid to acknowledge there’s a real chance the 42-year-old quarterback leaves for another franchise.

Should that happen, McGinest believes the Chargers could be a good fit.

“The business side of it, too (for the Chargers), you gotta sell jerseys, you gotta fill up seats, you got a new stadium you’re moving into,” McGinest recently told TMZ Sports. “I wouldn’t count anything out.”

Now, McGinest hardly has “reported” anything on Brady’s future. But, given his ties to Brady and the Patriots, it’s possible his speculation is of the informed variety.

Reminder: Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

