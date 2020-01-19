Conor McGregor has already boxed once, and leading up to his UFC 246 bout against Donald Cerrone, “The Notorious” hinted at boxing again against either Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather.

One boxing veteran is in full support of McGregor’s pursuit for a boxing career, mainly because of the economic impact that it would bring for the sport of boxing.

Speaking with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, heavyweight Tyson Fury said McGregor performed well in his first boxing match against Mayweather and that “if he wants to be a boxer” he should “do it.”

“I think it’s great for boxing and great for combat sports,” Fury said. “If McGregor fights Pacquiao or Mayweather, it creates a big show in Las Vegas. It gives people the opportunity to come out and get involved in the entertainment and action. It creates jobs for people. It brings money to Las Vegas, money to America. It brings tourism to the country. I think it’s very, very good for sports in general.”

Fury, who has a heavyweight championship rematch against Deontay Wilder next month, also expressed interest in perhaps stepping inside the octagon sooner rather than later.

“After I beat Deontay Wilder next month, I’m going to have a sit-down with Dana (White) and we’re going to go for it, run some numbers and see if the fight makes sense,” Fury said. “Whoever is available from that side, and whoever is willing to get their ass kicked in the cage by the heavyweight champion of the world, he’s the one I want.”

