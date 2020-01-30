Having a tough time imagining Tom Brady playing for any team other than the Patriots?

David Ortiz is right there with you.

Brady will hit the open market for the first time in his NFL career in mid-March. While the six-time Super Bowl champion is heading into free agency with an open mind and reportedly is “prepared” to meet with other teams, the Boston Red Sox legend just can’t see TB12 and the Patriots parting ways this spring.

“That’s not gonna happen,” Ortiz told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on Thursday. “I can’t even picture that in my head, you know? Like, TB just being somewhere else. I think Robert Kraft is going to work things out with him. You know, there’s two things that you’re never going to waste with Tom Brady: time and money. This guy’s money and this guy gives you the best effort. He’s the face of New England. He’s the face of the Patriots. He’s what we know. So, I think he’s going to be there next year again.”

Brady isn’t the only New England superstar with an uncertain future. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox reportedly “remain engaged” in Mookie Betts trade talks.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images