Even if it’s not universally wanted within the organization, Chris Simms believes Tom Brady will wind up back in New England.

Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year opens in mid-March. Franchise owner Robert Kraft recently revealed it was “very important” for Brady while working out his latest deal with the Patriots that he would be free to test his options following the 2019 season. The six-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t offered much about where his head is entering free agency, but he did note it would be “great” to return to Foxboro.

And that’s exactly what Simms believes will happen, even though he has an inkling Bill Belichick might desire a new face at quarterback.

“I’m gonna say he ends up back there one more year, I do,” Simms said on NBC Sports’ “Chris Simms Unbuttoned” podcast. “My heart of hearts tells me maybe Belichick and everybody wants to move on. I think Brady’s gonna talk to Mr. Kraft and tell him he wants to play one more year and I think Belichick’s gonna be stuck — not stuck, I don’t mean to be rude by it. I just can’t imagine Tom Brady in another uniform. I can’t imagine him moving to any other cities really other than maybe a Los Angeles or a Miami.”

Brady would be putting a lot on his shoulders by joining a new team. Outside of relocating himself and his family, he’d be forced to learn an entirely new offensive system. His institutional knowledge in New England is invaluable, and if the Patriots surround him with better weapons in 2020, who’s to say the franchise won’t be able to bounce back from its disappointing 2019 campaign.

The wheels on Brady’s next step probably won’t start turning for a few more months, however. For now, enjoy all the speculation and hypotheticals. There’s going to be plenty of each.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images