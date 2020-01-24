Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall is heading back to Florida.

The UCF product is down in Orlando on Friday, as he was recalled from the Maine Red Claws by the Boston Celtics for their meeting with the Magic at Amway Center.

Fall is on a two-way contract, so he can spend no more than 45 days in the NBA this season. However, with Enes Kanter out due to a right hip contusion sustained Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Celtics were left with just Daniel Theis and Vincent Poirier as their healthy big men for Friday’s game.

Considering the lack of frontcourt availability, it’s possible that Fall gets a little bit of run against the Magic. The 7-foot-5 24-year-old has played in four games with the Celtics this season, averaging 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Trip from Amway Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.

