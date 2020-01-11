Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Zdeno Chara’s time as a spectator might be short-lived.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was held out of Thursday’s win over the Winnipeg Jets as a result of pain from a follow-up procedure on his jaw. The jaw injury initially was sustained during last season’s playoff run and required offseason surgery, as well as some follow-up work, as well.

Chara did want to play against the Jets, but Bruce Cassidy and Don Sweeney talked him out of it. However, he was a full participant in Friday’s practice and appears good to go Saturday against the New York Islanders.

“He wants to play every game, but that was a decision made higher up that he should take the day off (Thursday),” Cassidy said Friday, via Bruins.com. “He did begrudgingly but he wants to get back in there tomorrow and I believe he will be.”

Chara also believes he’ll be back.

“I feel ready to go,” Chara said. “Obviously, I feel ready to play. I’m excited to play tomorrow.”

Yeah, sounds like he’ll be in.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images