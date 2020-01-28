Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara’s colleagues don’t struggle to imagine him in new positions near and far.

The Boston Bruins defenseman’s teammates told The Athletic’s Joe McDonald on Monday of two potential career paths they can see Chara pursuing after hockey: coach and/or politician. With more than 1,5000 games played over 21-plus NHL seasons, Chara has a wealth of experience on which he can draw to lead a hockey team effectively.

“I think Zee could definitely be a coach,” Bruins left wing Joakim Nordstrom said. “He has a ton of experience and he always knows what to say and how to guide the rest of us, so I think he would be a good coach.”

Bruins center Charlie Coyle believes Chara is ready-made for the job as a hockey coach.

“… Zee could step right into it whenever he wants,” Coyle said.

When asked what career path a teammate would seek if he did not play hockey, Bruins defenseman John Moore answered Chara could be a statesman.

“I think Zdeno would be a politician and I mean that in the most respectful way for how cerebral and professional he is,” Moore said.

Chara, 42, hasn’t indicated retirement is on the horizon, but it’s not too early for him to begin thinking about what the next chapter of his life might include. Coach? Politician? Why not both?

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images