Zion Williamson’s NBA regular-season debut was about as thrilling as it could get.

Sure, Williamson entered the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans’ eventual loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday with just five points, five rebounds and three assists. But the rookie quickly changed that in the final frame, making a little history in the process.

By the end of the night, Williamson had racked up 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes. His 22 points are the most scored in under 20 minutes during a player’s debut in league history during the shot-clock era, according to Elias Sports. Williamson averaged 1.2 points per minute, the most scored in a player’s debut during the shot-clock era, as well.

His 22 points also are the most in a player’s debut in Pelicans history, trumping Anthony Davis’ 21 points on Oct. 31, 2013.

Williamson scored 17 points in a matter of 3:29 in the fourth quarter, tying the league record for most points scored in a single quarter during a player’s debut. He now is the first player in league history to go 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in their NBA debut, as well.

The only thing missing from his debut was one of his epic dunks.

