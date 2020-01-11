Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics fans won’t witness Zion Williamson’s first NBA steps in person.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday afternoon in their injury report they’ve ruled the rookie forward out of their game against the Celtics, according to Boston.com.

Pelicans injury report for tonight: Derrick Favors (right hamstring strain), JJ Redick (left hamstring strain), Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness), Zion Williamson (right knee scope), and Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery) are out. Jrue Holiday (elbow) is doubtful. — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) January 11, 2020

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has missed the entire season to date due to surgery he underwent Oct. 21 to repair a damaged meniscus in his right knee. The original timetable the Pelicans set for his return was six-to-eight weeks, and we passed his projected comeback date of Dec. 16 three-plus weeks ago with excitement over his looming debut growing by the day.

However, the between-the-legs dunk with which he punctuates each pregame workout likely will be the most exciting thing Celtics fans witness him do Saturday at TD Garden.

The Celtics will be without the services of guard Romeo Langford and centers Robert Williams and Vincent Poirier, according to their injury report.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Romeo Langford has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/LsG0XZu3qo — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 11, 2020

The Pelicans versus Celtics game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images