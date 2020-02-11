Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Monday night gave us a Beanpot Final for the ages.

Jordan Harris’ power-play winner at 14:33 in the second overtime gave Northeastern a 5-4 win over Boston University in the 68th Beanpot. The Huskies are the champion for the third straight year.

Down 2-0 in the second period, the Huskies’ put up four goals to give themselves the lead, but a Trevor Zegras goal with 1.2 seconds left to play and BU’s net empty forced overtime, where Harris played hero.

Jake Wise, David Farrance and Zegras (twice) had BU’s goals. Tyler Madden, Aidan McDonough, Zach Solow, Grant Jozefek and Harris had Northeastern’s tallies.

Craig Pantano had 39 saves for the Huskies. Ashton Abel made 10 saves on 14 shots before getting pulled during the second period for Sam Tucker, who turned away 18 shots.

TERRIERS START HOT

BU came out of the gate firing, putting up a pair of first-period goals, including the opener, just under three minutes after puck drop.

Matthew Quercia teed up a shot from the point, and Wise was standing in front of the net, screening Pantano. Though Pantano stopped Quercia’s attempt, he left a rebound that Wise was able to collect. Wise danced around the netminder and slipped the first goal home at 2:49.

Jake Wise gets Boston University on the board first in the Beanpot final!@TerrierHockey pic.twitter.com/5eoe881mpY — NESN (@NESN) February 11, 2020

The Terriers would double their lead five minutes later.

With Madden in the box for boarding, BU worked the puck around the edge. Zegras gained possession at the point and skated unmarked to the top of the circle, where he uncorked a wrister. The snipe beat Pantano at 7:50, putting the Terriers ahead 2-0.

HUSKIES FIGHT BACK

BU entered the second period ahead 2-0 and exited down a pair. You read that right.

Madden won an offensive zone draw, with the puck making it’s way Julian Kislin at the point. Kislin hit McDonough at the half wall, and McDonough took off past the end line. Before getting behind the net, McDonough pivoted and fed Madden with a pass on the inner edge of the circle, and the top-line center quickly finished at 2:53.

Tyler Madden’s twisted wrister makes is 2-1 in Beanpot final. Madden (@Canucks 3rd rounder) is a Hobey Baker candidate. 18 goals in 26 games. Would think he will turn pro after Northeastern’s season. pic.twitter.com/e1e41hjSS4 — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 11, 2020

McDonough’s pass set up the first goal, then he scored the second.

Ryan Shea did a fine job of maintaining possession as he skated around the perimeter of the offensive zone. Upon reaching the right dot, Shea hit McDonough and the winger’s one-timer from the slot tied the game at 5:51.

Northeastern with 2 goals in 2:58. Tie BU at 2. Aidan McDonough’s 10th. pic.twitter.com/lxweVGuCEn — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 11, 2020

Then the tables really turned.

First, Cam Crotty went off for tripping at 8:51, then 36 seconds later it became a Northeastern 5-on-3 when Alex Vlasic was called for cross-checking.

The Huskies capitalized on both advantages beginning with a tally from Solow. The puck went tic-tac-toe from Shea to McDonough to Solow, and Solow’s wrist shot from the high slot burned Abel at 9:42.

Just before Vlasic’s penalty released, Kislin hit Jozefek with a point-to-point pass. Jozefek skated in and fired home NU’s fourth goal at 11:23.

It was at that point the Terriers pulled Abel.

STUNNER

The Terriers didn’t just erase their two-goal, third-period deficit. They did it at the death.

BU effectively bookended the third with goals. Just 1:29 into the period, Jordan Harris was called for slashing. While on the man advantage, Farrance launched a slap shot from the point and beat Pantano, who was being screened well, at 1:56.

We are set up for an absolutely bonkers finish here at the Garden!@TerrierHockey | https://t.co/kRfyrxa5OI pic.twitter.com/iQnT4irc2o — NESN (@NESN) February 11, 2020

BU emptied its net with 1:33 to play in search of an equalizer, and just before the horn sounded they got one.

After a busted attempt by Northeastern to clear the zone, BU put a couple more chances on Pantano. They finally got through when Patrick Harper’s shot attempt missed, but Zegras was there to collect and bury it with Pantano way out of position.

HUSKIES CLAIM OT … AND BEANPOT

The first overtime did not net a winner, but the second did.

With the Huskies on a man advantage after Harper was called for tripping, the Huskies capitalized. Harris carried the puck at the point, then decided to throw a puck on net, where there was plenty of traffic. The puck didn’t catch anyone en route though, with Harris’ shot zipping past Tucker at 14:33 in overtime.