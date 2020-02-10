Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

(FINAL, 7-2 Boston College) — Boston College finishes third in the 68th annual Beanpot, with Harvard coming in fourth. David Cotton, Jack McBain (twice), Logan Hutsko, Alex Newhook, Matt Boldy and Mike Hardman all score for the Eagles. Casey Dornback and R.J. Murphy provide the goals for Harvard.

Spence Knight makes 26 saves in the win. Mitchell Gibson turned away 24 shots before getting pulled after the second period. Cameron Gornet then stopped six shots in the third.

(Third period, 11:51, 7-2 Boston College) — Media timeout. BC still up 7-2 in the back half of the third.

(Third period, 5:16, 7-2 Boston College) — This is getting uglier. From his knees, Matt Blody manages to tap a pass into the slot while being heavily marked. The pass finds Mike Hardman, and he buries the Eagles’ seventh goal.

(End of the second period, 6-2 Boston College) — We’re through 40 minutes at TD Garden, with a busy second period wrapping up. Logan Hustsko, Alex Newhook, Jack McBain and Matt Boldy all score for the Eagles, while R.J Murphy buried Harvard’s lone tally.

(Second period, 19:35, 6-2 Boston College) — BC buries its sixth goal just before the horn. Eagles get a two-on-1, and Alex Newhook’s pass sets up Matt Boldy’s one-timer.

(Second period, 16:46, 5-2 Boston College) — Harvard kills Henry Thrun’s interference penalty successfully.

(Second period, 14:46, 5-2 Boston College) — Eagles go on the power play. Henry Thrun called for interference.

(Second period, 13:54, 5-2 Boston College) — Harvard shows a little life. They pull within three on an R.J. Murphy snipe from the circle just 13 seconds after McBain’s goal.

(Second period, 13:41, 5-1 Boston College) — … And things get even worse for Harvard. BC gets it’s second shorty of the Graham McPhee penalty, with Jack McBain scoring just seconds before McPhee is released.

(Second period, 12:22, 4-1 Boston College) — Things go from bad to worse for the Crimson. Alex Newhook puts the Eagles up by three with a shorthanded breakaway.

(Second period, 11:43, 3-1 Boston College) — Harvard goes on the power play. Graham McPhee off for hooking.

(Second period, 10:51, 3-1 Boston College) — Injury stoppage. John Farinacci is down after taking a big hit at the half wall. He skates off the ice hunched over and heads down the tunnel.

(Second period, 5:53, 3-1 Boston College) — BC doubles its lead. A nice stretch pass from Ben Finkelstein finds Logan Hutsko as he dashes across the blue line. Hutsko makes a move and beats Mitchell Gibson.

(End of the first, 2-1 Boston College) — The Eagles lead through 20 minutes after conceding the first goal. David Cotton and Jack McBain have BC’s goals, while Casey Dornbach pots Harvard’s tally.

(First period, 17:19, 2-1 Boston College) — A nice forecheck from Matt Boldy gives Jack McBain a breakaway chance. After the first attempt is stopped, McBain collects the rebounds and buries the second chance.

(First period, 16:14, 1-1) — Shore exits the box and the Crimson have successfully killed the penalty.

(First period, 14:14, 1-1) — Just seconds after scoring, Eagles go back on the power play off a Baker Shore hand pass.

(First period, 14:11, 1-1) — Some impressive passing allows BC to equalize. Logan Hutsko’s pass from the net finds Julius Mattila on the doorstep. Mattila backhands it to the far post, where David Cotton is waiting to bury the tying goal.

(First period, 9:54, 1-0 Harvard) — Harvard kills off the penalty without issue.

(First period, 7:54, 1-0 Harvard) — Eagles get their first shot on the power play. Casey Dornbach gets whistled for cross-checking.

(First period, 2:13, 1-0 Harvard) — The Crimson cash in on man advantage, with Casey Dornbach ripping a one-timer from the circle off Jack Rathbone’s feed.

(First period, 0:56, 0-0) — Quick penalty, as Matt Boldy goes off for slashing shortly after puck drop.

BOSTON — The main event of the men’s 2020 Beanpot is set for 8 p.m. ET, but first the consolation is set to take place.

Boston College and Harvard, the two losers in the semifinals of last Monday’s action, will meet at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Despite the two teams coming up short last week, BC is seventh in the country and Harvard is 18th — so by no means will this game lack in excitement.

Keep it here all game for updates and highlights.