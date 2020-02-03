Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

(End of the second period) — Northeastern leads 2-1 through 40 minutes. van Riemsdyk puts the Huskies ahead with 29.6 seconds to play in the second on the lone goal of the period.

(Second period, 19:26, 2-1 Northeastern) — Right as Austin Wong’s penalty releases, Brendan van Riemsdyk puts the Huskies ahead. Grant Jozefek’s feed from behind the net set van Riemsdyk up right in front of Mitchell Gibson, and the winger redirected the go-ahead tally.

2nd goal of the season for the lead in the Beanpot semifinals? Sure! @GoNUmhockey pic.twitter.com/3Fc60sAfyN — NESN (@NESN) February 3, 2020

The goal was reviewed for offsides, but upheld.

(Second period, 17:26, 1-1) — Huskies back on the power play after Austin Wong gets called for elbowing. Harvard also got away with what probably should have been a tripping call while Northeastern was playing through the delayed call.

(Second period, 13:23, 1-1) — Northeastern does little on the man advantage, and now it’s back even.

(Second period, 11:23, 1-1) — Huskies go on the power play after Grant Jozefek draws a trip from Jack Rathbone.

(Second period, 5:42, 1-1) — Slow start to the second, only two shots on net so far, both from Harvard.

(End of the first period) — All tied up at one through 20 minutes. Goals from Jack Drury at 5:17 and Zach Solow at 12:20. Huskies hold a 13-8 shots advantage.

(First period, 12:20, 1-1) — Northeastern ties it up on the power play. Ryan Shea tees up a clapper from the point, and Zach Solow was waiting on the doorstep to tip in the equalizer.

All tied up in the first from TD Garden 😤@GoNUmhockey pic.twitter.com/kW1vNCexM0 — NESN (@NESN) February 3, 2020

(First period, 11:58, 1-0 Harvard) — The Huskies go on their first power play, with Harvard’s Henry Bowlby going to the box for slashing.

(First period, 5:17, 1-0 Harvard) — Jack Drury cashes in shortly after the midway point of the power play to open the scoring. Nick Abruzzese found the center with a nice feed, and Drury roofed it home just in front of the crease.

The goal was checked for offside on the Crimson’s entry, but ultimately confirmed clean after a few minute review.

.@HarvardMHockey's on the board with the first goal of the 68th Beanpot! pic.twitter.com/pkLrhd58sr — NESN (@NESN) February 3, 2020

(First period, 3:56, 0-0) — The Crimson get the first power play of the game after Jordan Harris gets whistled for tripping in the corner of Harvard’s attacking zone.

(First period, :28, 0-0) — A quick chance for Northeastern on the doorstep, but Mitchell Gibson makes the stop.

(First period, 20:00, 0-0) — The puck has dropped for Harvard-Northeastern, and the 2020 Beanpot now is underway.

BOSTON — The 2020 Beanpot has arrived.

The 68th annual tournament, pitting Harvard, Northeastern, Boston College and Boston University against one another, begins Monday at TD Garden, beginning with the Crimson taking on the Huskies at 5 p.m. ET.

Northeastern is back-to-back champs and ranks 13th in the country, but 17th-ranked Harvard is no slouch.

Be sure to keep it here all game for updates and highlights from the semifinal.

Hello from the 2020 Beanpot, where @lalalalaurrrren and I will have nonstop coverage of this year’s tournament (men’s and women’s) over on @NESN dot com, so be sure to follow along. pic.twitter.com/qwrBln6Y40 — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) February 3, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Logan Mullen/NESN.com