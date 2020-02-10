(First Period, 20:00, 0-0): The puck has dropped and we are underway.
BOSTON — Good evening from TD Garden where the Boston University Terriers will take on the Northeastern Huskies for the Beanpot championship beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Northeastern is going for the historic three-peat, while BU hopes to secure its first championship since 2015.
Here are the lines for both teams:
Team is en route to the Garden.
Here's our lineup for tonight.
