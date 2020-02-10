Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

(First Period, 20:00, 0-0): The puck has dropped and we are underway.

BOSTON — Good evening from TD Garden where the Boston University Terriers will take on the Northeastern Huskies for the Beanpot championship beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Northeastern is going for the historic three-peat, while BU hopes to secure its first championship since 2015.

Keep it here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

Here are the lines for both teams: