BOSTON — The consolation game for the 68th annual Beanpot was all Boston College.

BC boasted six different goal scorers in the 7-2 win over the Harvard Crimson on Monday night at TD Garden. A four-goal second, including two shorthanded tallies, gave the Eagles a lead Harvard would just not be able to catch.

Casey Dornbach and R.J. Murphy had the goals for Harvard, while David Cotton, Jack McBain (twice), Logan Hutsko, Alex Newhook, Matt Boldy and Mike Hardman all scored for BC.

Mitchell Gibson denied 24 shots for the Crimson before Cam Gornet took over and stopped five. Spencer Knight turned away 26.

With the win, BC takes third place in the Beanpot championship.

Here’s how it all went down:

EAGLES EARN SLIM LEAD

The Crimson struck first just 3:13 after puck drop on the power play. Boldy went off for slashing just 56 seconds into the game and Dornbach beat Knight with a snipe goal from the left side for the early 1-0 edge.

BC had a chance to tie things up when it went on a power play of its own after Dornbach was whistled for cross-checking at the 7:54 mark. Despite pressuring Gibson, he stood tall and the game remained 1-0 Harvard.

But the Eagles finally got to Gibson with 5:49 left in the opening period when Cotton went high on the netminder to make it 1-1. BC took its first lead just three minutes later when McBain capitalized when Gibson made an initial save and backhanded the rebound for the 2-1 advantage.

The Eagles held a 16-11 advantage in shots at the end of 20.

GOALS ON GOALS ON GOALS

Gibson made some big saves in the opening minutes of the second, but BC added to its lead when Hutsko went on a partial breakaway and put the Eagles up 3-1 at the 5:53 mark.

The Eagles defense was strong as Harvard didn’t get a shot on net until nearly the halfway mark of the period.

Harvard went on the man-advantage with 8:16 left when Graham McPhee went to the box for two minutes for tripping, but it was BC that capitalized and went up by three goals. Newhook went on a breakaway and finished it off with a shorthanded top-shelf goal to put the Eagles up 4-1.

But the Eagles weren’t done just yet.

McBain scored the second Eagles shorthanded tally just over a minute later.

The Crimson finally got one back when Murphy, on just the fifth shot of the night for Harvard, beat Knight to bring the score to 5-2.

BC added another with just 24.2 seconds left in the period when Boldy, on yet another odd-man rush, wristed one past Gibson for the 6-2 lead.

The Eagles owned a whopping 30-17 shots advantage after two.

EAGLES SEAL WIN

The Eagles made it a five-goal advantage on an ugly Harvard turnover that Hardman capitalized on and scored from the slot. No other goals were scored and the Eagles skated to a 7-2 victory.