There will be a race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday — kind of.
Drivers are set to compete in the Busch Clash, a 75-lap, non-points-paying exhibition race at Daytona. The event will follow Sunday’s Daytona 500 qualifying.
Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman will start from the pole, while Jimmie Johnson will look to defend last year’s title.
The 18-driver field is determined by a specific set of criteria:
— Won a pole in a Cup Series race in 2019.
— Won the Clash at some point and ran a full 2019 season.
— Won a Daytona 500 pole at some point and ran a full 2019 season.
— Won the Daytona 500 at some point and ran a full 2019 season.
— Qualified for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Here’s how and when to watch the 2020 Clash online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Stream: FOX Sports GO:, fuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images