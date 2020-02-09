Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There will be a race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday — kind of.

Drivers are set to compete in the Busch Clash, a 75-lap, non-points-paying exhibition race at Daytona. The event will follow Sunday’s Daytona 500 qualifying.

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman will start from the pole, while Jimmie Johnson will look to defend last year’s title.

The 18-driver field is determined by a specific set of criteria:

— Won a pole in a Cup Series race in 2019.

— Won the Clash at some point and ran a full 2019 season.

— Won a Daytona 500 pole at some point and ran a full 2019 season.

— Won the Daytona 500 at some point and ran a full 2019 season.

— Qualified for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2020 Clash online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO:, fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images