NASCAR is back — can you believe it?

Sunday will be a busy day at Daytona International Speedway, as drivers are set for Daytona 500 qualifying. Only the top two drivers will have their starting positions locked in for “The Great American Race,” with the rest of the field being determined via Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels.

Who will earn the pole for the Daytona 500? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2020 Daytona 500 qualifying online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO:, fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images