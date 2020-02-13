Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The field for the 2020 Daytona 500 nearly is set.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete Thursday night in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels, a pair of 60-lap races at Daytona International Speedway. The events will determine how the field will line up behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman in Sunday’s “Great American Race.”

The Duels technically are exhibition races, as no points will be awarded.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2020 Daytona Duels online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO | fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images