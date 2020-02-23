Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some Sin City racing?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Penzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hometown hero Kyle Busch will start at the pole alongside Martin Truex Jr., while Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano will round out the top five.

Can Hamlin make it two wins in a row following his victory in the Daytona 500? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Cup Series race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO | fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images