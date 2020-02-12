Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

(First period, 1:37, 1-1) — BU heads back to the power play. Katy Knoll is called for interference.

(First period, 2:28, 1-1) — We’re all tied up. Chloe Aurard beats Corinne Schroeder with 2:28 to go in the opening period.

(First period, 8:01, 1-0 BU) — Northeastern successfully kills Pettey’s penalty.

(First period, 10:01, 1-0 BU) — The Terriers now get a power play of their own. Veronica Pettey is in the box for hooking.

(First period, 14:24, 1-0 BU) — BU kills the penalty.

(First period, 15:05, 1-0 BU) — The Terriers take the lead with a shorthanded unassisted goal from Kristina Schuler after getting through Northeastern traffic to the net.

WHAT A START AT WALLY B! pic.twitter.com/TnH63NaazX — BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) February 12, 2020

(First period, 16:24, 0-0) — We have our first power play as BU’s Emma Wuthrich heads to the box for tripping.

(First period, 20:00, 0-0) — The puck has dropped and the 2020 Women’s Beanpot final officially has begun.

(7:35 p.m. ET) — Here are the lineups for Northeastern:

4⃣0⃣ minutes till puck drop here at the Beanpot championship game! 👀 on the #HowlinHuskies' lines. pic.twitter.com/XClaMfqzsj — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 12, 2020

BOSTON — Good evening from Walter Brown Arena where the Boston University Terriers are about to defend their 2019 Beanpot title against the Northeastern Huskies.

BU shut out the BC Eagles in last week’s semifinal to make it two straight appearances in the final, while Northeastern defeated Harvard.

Keep it here throughout the game for live updates and highlights.