Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

(Second period, 3:41, 2-0 BC) — The Eagles double their lead thanks to Delaney Belinskas. She skates down the left wing and first a shot that beats Beth Larcom, though the netminder did get a piece of it.

🎥 Make that a career-high 1️⃣7️⃣ goals on the year for Delaney Belinskas!#WeAreBC🦅 pic.twitter.com/LnspepFEMo — BC Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 11, 2020

(Second period, 2:00, 1-0 BC) — Despite Harvard staying the offensive zone pretty much the entire penalty, BC kills it off successfully.

(Second period, 0:00, 1-0 BC) — Harvard begins on the power play, with Savannah Norcross called for slashing right at the end of the first.

(End of the first, 1-0 BC) — Despite getting outshot 11-6, Boston College leads Harvard after 20 minutes. First-year blueliner Alexie Guay’s power-play tally is the only goal of the period.

(First period, 19:53, 1-0 BC) — Harvard kills off the penalty just before the horn.

(First period, 17:53, 1-0 BC) — Eagles get a late power-play opportunity. Kristi Della Rovere off for tripping.

(First period, 9:49, 1-0 BC) — BC goes on a power play and quickly cashes in. Freshman defenseman Alexie Guay scores, with Kelly Browne and Jillian Fey providing the assists.

🎥 Take a look at Alexie Guay's third goal (and first career Beanpot point) of the season!#WeAreBC🦅 pic.twitter.com/YkmtuGckYL — BC Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 11, 2020

(First period, 7:22, 0-0) — First media timeout, game still is scoreless. Harvard holds shots advantage 3-1.

(First period, 3:47, 0-0) — BC kills off Annese’s interference penalty without issue.

(First period, 1:47, 0-0) — The Crimson get an early power play, with Kate Annese going off for interference.

BOSTON — For the fourth time in Beanpot history, the men’s and women’s tournament will feature the same two teams in the championship in the same year.

That, of course, means the teams in the consolation game are the same.

After losing in the semifinal, Boston College and Harvard will face each other Tuesday afternoon in the consolation game of the 42nd annual women’s Beanpot.

Be sure to keep it here all game for highlights and updates.