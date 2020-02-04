Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

(Third period, 14:57, 2-1 Northeastern) — Brief stoppage after a Northeastern skater crashes hard into the boards. She’s helped off the ice by a teammate and trainer.

(Third period, 5:14, 2-1 Northeastern) — Both penalties are killed. Back to 5-on-5.

(Third period, 3:14, 2-1 Northeastern) — Northeastern’s advantage lasted just 21 seconds, with Mia Brown getting called for tripping. It’ll be 1:39 of 4-on-4.

(Third period, 2:53, 2-1 Northeastern) — NU goes on the power play just a few minutes into the third, with Cecilie Ehrhard going off for interference.

(End of the second period, 2-1 Northeastern) — Both teams get a goal in the middle 20 minutes, Shannon Hollands for Harvard and Skylar Fontaine for Northeastern. Both goalies have looked good though, with Aerin Frankel and Becky Dutton each facing 23 shots on net through two periods.

(Second period, 11:15, 2-1 Northeastern) — Harvard kills off Maryna MacDonald’s interference penalty without issue.

(Second period, 9:15, 2-1 Northeastern) — Northeastern gets another shot on the power play. Maryna MacDonald off for interference.

(Second period, 7:57, 2-1 Northeastern) — Harvard gets on the board shortly after Courtney Hyland’s penalty is released. Shannon Hollands zips down the left wing on a 2-on-1 and snipes the Crimson’s first goal home off a feed from Kristin Della Rovere in the neutral zone.

(Second period, 5:12, 2-0 Northeastern) — Huskies get their first power play chance of the game after Courtney Hyland gets called for tripping.

(Second period, 3:27, 2-0 Northeastern) — Northeastern doubles its lead just a few minutes after puck drop to begin the second, as a nice wrister from Skylar Fontaine at the top of the circle gets through some traffic and beats Becky Dutton. Chlore Aurard gets the primary assist with her pass from the end line, while Alina Mueller records her second point of the night with the secondary helper.

🚨SKY'S THE LIMIT🚨 Skylar Fontaine tacks on another goal to push the #HowlinHuskies lead to 2-0! Count the assists from Aurard and Mueller. pic.twitter.com/dyiszv4Hrt — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 4, 2020

(End of the first period, 1-0 Northeastern) — The first 20 minutes are through, with Northeastern leading 1-0 thanks to Alina Mueller’s tally at 15:09. Harvard holds the shots advantage 12-9.

(First period, 18:09, 1-0 Northeastern) — The Huskies successfully kill of Lauren MacInnis’ cross-checking penalty.

(First period, 16:09, 1-0 Northeastern) — Northeastern commits the first penalty of the game, with Lauren MacInnis getting whistled for cross-checking.

(First period, 15:09, 1-0 Northeastern) — The Crimson were unable to clear their zone, and they paid for it. Alina Mueller wins the puck just in front of Northeastern’s offensive blue line, dashes towards the net and after making a move finishes past Becky Dutton for the opening tally.

Northeastern strikes first as the women's Beanpot is under way on NESNplus!@GoNUwhockey pic.twitter.com/DzOxd0MLA0 — NESN (@NESN) February 4, 2020

(First period, 14:44, 0-0) — Another stoppage has arrived. Game remains scoreless, but not short on activity with a combined 19 shots on goal between the two teams. Harvard’s responsible for 11 of those attempts.

(First period, 8:35, 0-0) — No score at the first timeout. Northeastern is getting some good pressure on Becky Dutton though, posting six shots on net already.

(First period, 00:00, 0-0) — The puck has dropped and the 2020 women’s Beanpot is underway.

BOSTON — After a thrilling start to the men’s Beanpot on Monday, it’s time for the puck to drop on the women’s installment of the annual tournament.

Walter Brown Arena on the campus of Boston University will host the 42 annual women’s Beanpot, which pits Boston College, Boston University, Harvard University and Northeastern University against one another over this Tuesday and next.

The first semifinal will be between Northeastern and Harvard, with the start time set for 5 p.m. ET. Keep it here for updates from Huskies-Crimson.

Thumbnail photo via NESN